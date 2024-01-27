ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.15. 263,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,104. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $583.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.75.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.36 million. Equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 55,923 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

