Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of MTRN stock remained flat at $116.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 47,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,734. Materion has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.98.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.02). Materion had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $403.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Materion will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,311,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the third quarter valued at $20,614,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Materion by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after buying an additional 181,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at $14,780,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 14.6% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 675,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,819,000 after buying an additional 86,134 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

