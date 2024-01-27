Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Novartis Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE NVS traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $107.16. 953,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average of $100.05. Novartis has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,568,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 308.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

