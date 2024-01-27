Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Hold Rating for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $32.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $44.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.99. 1,368,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,976. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 510.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,634 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,511,000 after buying an additional 1,400,493 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after buying an additional 1,210,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,124,000 after buying an additional 975,132 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,528,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,941,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

