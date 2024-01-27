Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $12.50 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.56.

NOVA traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,481,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,307. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

