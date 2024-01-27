Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 1,774,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,232,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

CIFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $700.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $29,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,931,387 shares in the company, valued at $566,197,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

