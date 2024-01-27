BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Up 4.2%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 301,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 536,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.
BRC Stock Down 4.9 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.95.
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). BRC had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $100.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BRC during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BRC by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC during the third quarter worth $49,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BRC by 75.5% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 50,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in BRC by 37.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
