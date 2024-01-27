Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.16 and last traded at $71.08. 30,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 172,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $832.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.94 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

