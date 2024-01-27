Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Trading Up 4.9%

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.16 and last traded at $31.16. 62,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 395,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $990.05 million, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monro had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $317.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 104.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 1,375.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

