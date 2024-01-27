Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Trading Up 5.5%

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 11,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 80,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FMNB

Farmers National Banc Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $535.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 215.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 504.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.