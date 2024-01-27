Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Country Garden Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CTRYY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. Country Garden has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

