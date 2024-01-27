Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Country Garden Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of CTRYY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. Country Garden has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
About Country Garden
