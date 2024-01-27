GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Update

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

GIGM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,248. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

GigaMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.