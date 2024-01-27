Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Intrum AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ITJTY remained flat at $6.45 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. Intrum AB has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $13.55.
Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile
