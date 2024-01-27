Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Intrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITJTY remained flat at $6.45 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. Intrum AB has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

Get Intrum AB (publ) alerts:

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.