International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Up 568.2% in January

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 568.2% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 64,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,903. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 242.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

