Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 732,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,728,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 168,290 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,615 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $55.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,474. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DINO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

