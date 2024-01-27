Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 528.6% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE IAE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,826. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

