Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AutoZone worth $40,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,561 shares of company stock worth $55,557,316. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $31.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,780.24. 103,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,984. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,783.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,632.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2,565.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile



AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

