Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,786 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Republic Services worth $38,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RSG stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.29. 1,266,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,222. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.63 and its 200-day moving average is $153.81. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.36.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

