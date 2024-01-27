Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $36,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 26.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,640,000 after buying an additional 342,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.00.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $483.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,815. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.06. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $508.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

