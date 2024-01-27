Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 502.0% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Jayud Global Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JYD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,578. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. Jayud Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

