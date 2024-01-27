Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,454,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 5,274,438 shares.The stock last traded at $6.97 and had previously closed at $6.69.

YMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

