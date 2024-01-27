Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 842,487 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 541.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 998,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842,487 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $36,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after buying an additional 15,729,876 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,412,000 after buying an additional 3,931,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,616,000 after buying an additional 1,572,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after buying an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,915,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,619,496. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

