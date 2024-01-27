Short Interest in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Grows By 5,150.0%

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 5,150.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVIV traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.69. 10,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,070. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.

InVivo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NVIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

