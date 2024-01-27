Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,456,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063,750 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $39,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,591,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,546,000 after buying an additional 850,003 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,496,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after acquiring an additional 571,333 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 65.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 855,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after buying an additional 339,113 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,875,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,768. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

