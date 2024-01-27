Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 7,352 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,352 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $36,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Workday by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Workday by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,595 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $600,504,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $3.73 on Friday, hitting $288.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,837. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.29 and a twelve month high of $298.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,216.33, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

