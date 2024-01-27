Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,466 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of W. R. Berkley worth $50,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.64. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $85.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

