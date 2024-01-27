Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,616,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 149,742 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $119,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 78,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLM. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Shares of COLM traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.47. 751,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,854. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

