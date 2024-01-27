Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 37,958 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,958 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $123,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 319,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,906 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,668,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $83.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CL

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.