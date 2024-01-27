Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 568,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $127,411,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWO traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.79. 482,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,291. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.96. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $258.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

