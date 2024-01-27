Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,015 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 78.56% of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF worth $123,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULVM. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

ULVM traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $68.76. 64 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,409. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average is $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.99. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.82.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.0204 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory US Value Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. ULVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

