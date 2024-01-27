Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Lam Research worth $120,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $778.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $26.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $839.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,610. The firm has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $900.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $754.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $685.97.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.