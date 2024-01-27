Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,244,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,728 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF worth $134,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 173.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 57,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the period.

Shares of UEVM stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.72. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

