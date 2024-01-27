Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,784,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788,301 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.12% of Core & Main worth $138,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Core & Main by 37.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Core & Main by 6.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Core & Main by 7.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Core & Main by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Core & Main by 3.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,907,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $938,762,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,907,815 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $938,762,258.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,398,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,610,579. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Core & Main stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,733,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,514. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $42.30.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Core & Main’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Articles

