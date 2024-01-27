Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,903,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,496 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.14% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $141,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,678.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $519,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.20. The company had a trading volume of 270,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,110. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 1.49. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.