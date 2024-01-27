Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $147.16 Million Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,679,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $147,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,381,000 after purchasing an additional 425,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,116,000 after acquiring an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Mattel by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,466,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,746,000 after acquiring an additional 187,157 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mattel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,084,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,111,000 after acquiring an additional 477,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Mattel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,722,000 after acquiring an additional 693,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Up 1.4 %

MAT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,391,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mattel

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.