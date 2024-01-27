Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $162.34 Million Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,585,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 342,318 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $162,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 38.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in UFP Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

UFPI traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.91. 246,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,853. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.90. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

