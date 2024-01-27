Royal Bank of Canada Increases 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $87.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

MMM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.00. 3,719,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,001. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $120.85.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

