Steem Market Cap Hits $100.83 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $100.83 million and $1.98 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,857.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00160603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.95 or 0.00580433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00058169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.00380495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00174250 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 454,194,067 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

