Siacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $489.34 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $489.34 million and $30.89 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,857.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00160603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.95 or 0.00580433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00058169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.00380495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00174250 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,263,005,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,238,266,817 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

