Monero 24-Hour Volume Tops $78.28 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and $78.28 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $159.26 or 0.00380495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,857.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00160603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.95 or 0.00580433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00058169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00174250 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,389,693 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

