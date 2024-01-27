Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $67.22 on Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $67.22 or 0.00160603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and approximately $250.09 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009739 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,137,988 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

