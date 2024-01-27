Ieq Capital LLC Sells 17 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $889.67.

ASML Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ASML stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $867.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,580. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $725.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $671.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $342.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $883.28.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.17%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

