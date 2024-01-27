Lincoln National Corp Acquires 6,691 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.15% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,143,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,713,000 after acquiring an additional 150,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,818 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 825,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,246,000 after purchasing an additional 54,511 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,021,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 662,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.46. 165,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,380. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.25.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

