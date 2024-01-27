Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,509 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,567,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,299,754. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.