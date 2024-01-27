Lincoln National Corp Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

PFE remained flat at $27.47 during trading on Friday. 47,049,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,030,230. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

