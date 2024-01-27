Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $46,838,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,090,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231,105. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average of $61.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.62. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

