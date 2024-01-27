Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunoco

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.24. 471,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,969. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.84. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 6,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 574,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after buying an additional 565,015 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter worth $9,764,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter valued at $7,314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 124,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,784,000 after purchasing an additional 122,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.