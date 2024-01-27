Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $47.00 at KeyCorp

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PSTG. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.66. 2,596,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,474,875. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 216.75, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 98,387.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5,725.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,614,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $36,678,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.