PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,141,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,229. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 486,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $20,645,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,062,998 shares in the company, valued at $554,916,155.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,852,000 after buying an additional 321,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,260,000 after buying an additional 716,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,017,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,317,000 after purchasing an additional 295,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,457,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,569,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

