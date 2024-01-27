Forum Financial Management LP Buys Shares of 6,360 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 381.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 173,480 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,243,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after buying an additional 77,225 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 424.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 32,131 shares during the period. KGH Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 38.6% during the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after buying an additional 1,163,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 10.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.32. 2,584,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,061. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

